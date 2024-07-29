Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,862 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 117,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 176,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 157.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.62.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

