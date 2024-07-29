Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 41,669 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,669 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

