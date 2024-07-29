Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 450 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.93 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $134.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.