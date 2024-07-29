Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,686 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the period.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.2 %

TransUnion stock opened at $86.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.