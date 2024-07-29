Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 752,501 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,501 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after acquiring an additional 534,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BB opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.40. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

