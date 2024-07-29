Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 826 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

