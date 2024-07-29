Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 146,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $64.77 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.