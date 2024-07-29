Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 69,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $16.39 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

