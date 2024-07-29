Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,382,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSY stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

