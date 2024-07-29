Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of MEOH opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

