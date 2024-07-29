TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in TPG were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TPG by 45.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $4,009,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $5,016,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TPG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPG Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TPG opened at $49.45 on Monday. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,171.34%.

About TPG



TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

