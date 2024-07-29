Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.7 days.
Transat A.T. Stock Performance
TRZBF stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.68.
Transat A.T. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transat A.T.
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.