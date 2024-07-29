Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.7 days.

TRZBF stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

