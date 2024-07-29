TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in TransUnion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 12,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698,580 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

