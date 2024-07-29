TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after purchasing an additional 572,121 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

