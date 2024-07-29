Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Travelzoo Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 157.07% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,647,680.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

