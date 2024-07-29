Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $970.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.55) and last traded at GBX 970 ($12.55), with a volume of 25491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 956.36 ($12.37).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,313.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 829.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 781.45.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

