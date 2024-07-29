TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. TreeHouse Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $38.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.