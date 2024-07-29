TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.20.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.0 %

TNET opened at $110.99 on Monday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 427.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

