Truist Financial Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $383.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $367.00 to $383.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.56.

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $323.46 on Friday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.17 and a 200-day moving average of $309.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in ICON Public by 19.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 17.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

