Truist Financial Lowers Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $65.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Nextracker Price Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 388,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298,088 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

