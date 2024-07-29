Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $560.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $593.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,241 shares of company stock worth $10,201,740. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $459,691,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,390,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

