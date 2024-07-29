Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $600.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $580.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $593.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,241 shares of company stock worth $10,201,740. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $459,691,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $251,390,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

