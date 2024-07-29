Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $630.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $550.00 to $630.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $590.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,241 shares of company stock worth $10,201,740 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

