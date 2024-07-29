UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in July

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UCB Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $82.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

