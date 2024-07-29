UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in July

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
UCB Stock Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $82.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $82.71.
UCB Company Profile
