Unilever (LON:ULVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,761.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,761 ($61.58) and last traded at GBX 4,753 ($61.47), with a volume of 108152914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,700 ($60.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($64.15) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.49) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($47.85) to GBX 4,000 ($51.73) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,174.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,386.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,097.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 36.96 ($0.48) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 6,743.12%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

