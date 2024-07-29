Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Uniper Price Performance

UNPRF stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $154.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

