UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 8,500 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 95.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6,668.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

