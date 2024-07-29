UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 3,200 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 188.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOST. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toast by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Toast by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,455 shares of company stock worth $9,410,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

