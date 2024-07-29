Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 6,599,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,978.7 days.

OTCMKTS:UMGNF opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

UMGNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Universal Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

