Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS UNVGY opened at 11.62 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of 11.29 and a 1-year high of 15.85. The business's 50-day simple moving average is 15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.85.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

