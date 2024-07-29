Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 26,162,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 12,897,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).
Upland Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.28. The company has a market cap of £12 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.01.
Upland Resources Company Profile
Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
