Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 20.4 %
OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
