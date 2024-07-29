Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,467,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.31% of United Community Banks worth $354,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $20,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,249,000 after purchasing an additional 556,939 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 67,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $31.51 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

