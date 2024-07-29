Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.10% of Simply Good Foods worth $377,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.