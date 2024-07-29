Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.11% of Freshworks worth $385,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,953,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 149,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,731,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 245,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,303,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

