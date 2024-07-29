Vanguard Group Inc. Has $365.77 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.96% of Ameris Bancorp worth $365,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 767,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.80.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.