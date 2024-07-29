Vanguard Group Inc. Has $369.70 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $369,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $100.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $123.82. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

