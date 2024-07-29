Vanguard Group Inc. Has $378.43 Million Stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,539,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.59% of OUTFRONT Media worth $378,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,020,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,774,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

