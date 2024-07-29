Vanguard Group Inc. Has $388.91 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.25% of National Health Investors worth $388,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

