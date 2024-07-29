Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,436,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 602,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.59% of TELUS worth $375,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TELUS by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179,110 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $109,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $82,775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 292.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

