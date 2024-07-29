Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,237,895 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,986,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.79% of Liberty Energy worth $372,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 404,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 60.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 539,861 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 863,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,321,231. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

