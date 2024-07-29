Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 201,365 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,672,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 201,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.55% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $351,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE APAM opened at $43.71 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

