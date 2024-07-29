Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 337,307 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,719,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.59% of CNO Financial Group worth $377,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CNO Financial Group Stock Performance
CNO Financial Group stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
