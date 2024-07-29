Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 353,900 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Zillow Group worth $368,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

