Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 58,359 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.09% of Enstar Group worth $381,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,397,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,737,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enstar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $348.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.69.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.