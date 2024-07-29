Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 6,247 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870,367 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.33% of Tripadvisor worth $357,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,692 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,621 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 119.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.