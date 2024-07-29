Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envoi LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 82,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $500.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $453.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

