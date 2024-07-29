Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

Get Veralto alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Get Our Latest Report on VLTO

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $104.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.