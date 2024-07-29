Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.93 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $35,533.18 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,670.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.00652182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00109386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00033475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00236178 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00046947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00075401 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,922,847 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

