VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

